5 songs to get you in the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month

It’s time to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. From September 15th to October 15th, HOLA! is celebrating Latin culture. With one week into the month, it’s time to acknowledge a few of the hits that always get the party going. Marc Anthony, Selena Quintanilla and more round out the five songs that always get the party going.

Scroll down for a look at the five songs that trigger a memory, signal celebration get to straight to the dance floor.

1. Marc Anthony – Vivir mi Vida

Have you ever met a song that is more appropriate for the occasion? Vivir mi Vida (Live My Life) is Marc’s ode to unapologetically celebrating every moment, occasion and milestone – no matter what life throws your way. The video (shot at a block party in his hometown of NYC) captures the essence of what Hispanic Heritage Month is all about.

2. Elvis Crespo – Suavemente

There’s never an empty dancefloor when this song drops! Straight from the 90s until now, Suavemente is a song that will live on forever. The perfect blend of party and romance, what more could you ask for in a hit?

3. Selena Y Los Dinos – Como La Flor

Whenever this rhythmic introduction drops – you know what time it is. The Queen of Tejano’s song, which was her first hit in the United States, is a classic. Played at any function and will keep the crowd on their feet. Never mind that it’s about a love lost.

4. Luis Miguel – Sabor A Mí

Although the song has been covered several times, it’s Luis Miguel’s version that stands out. The romantic ballad triggers memories and is still one of the most romantic songs to date.

5. Carlos Vives - La Tierra del Olvido

There’s no forgetfulness when it comes to this classic tune. Carlos delivered one of the 90s biggest Latin hits. Proving its staying power, the song was re-released in 2015 for an updated version featuring Fanny Lu, Fonseca, Andrea Echeverri and Maluma. But let’s celebrate with the original.