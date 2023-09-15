Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated nationwide every year from September 15 to October 15. This is our time to boost our support and awareness for our Hispanic and Latin American roots. Honor those contributions, individuals and traditions from our past and present.

Food is a huge part of our Latin culture and identity. We can all remember major events and holidays and the big role played by delicious and traditonal food. Many special dishes have been associated with beautiful celebrations and childhood memories growing up.

Because of the importance of Latin food , during Hispanic Heritage Month, we look at 10 Hispanic dishes from 10 different countries. Let’s take this opportunity to show our pride and make these flavorful signature dishes.

Scroll below and get inspired to cook a Latin dish today.