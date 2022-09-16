Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a limited-edition “La Gloria” cupcake from Sprinkles Bakery

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a limited-edition “La Gloria” cupcake from the popular Sprinkles bakery chain! Sprinkles, A.K.A. Sprinkles Cupcakes, has collaborated with Latina celebrity Chef Claudette Zepeda, for a Mexican-inspired cupcake. The cupcake was inspired by her favorite childhood candy and pays homage to her Mexican childhood.

Zepeda would frequently buy glorias at the bodega, and would then eat the candies with her grandmother. Glorias are a pecan-based, raw milk candy that originated in Northern Mexico. From September 12th to September 25th, this delicious caramel cake cupcake with a dulce de leche core, pecans, caramel frosting, and cinnamon sugar topping will be available for purchase nationwide at Sprinkles bakeries and ATMs for $6.

©Courtesy



La Gloria cupcake is a caramel cake studded with pecans, a dulce de leche core, salted caramel frosting and topped with a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The “La Gloria” cupcake is part of the bakery chain’s first Female Chef Series, which will also raise money for selected charities. The series highlights four powerhouse female chefs who have greatly impacted and changed the culinary industry. Celebrity Chef and Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson, Chef LeAnn Mueller and Chef Alison Clem, Owners of la Barbecue in Austin, Texas, and Celebrity Chef Claudette Zepeda, have each created their own signature cupcakes based on each of their culinary inspirations.

In turn, Sprinkles will make a donation to each chef’s charity of choice. This month’s donation will be to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, a foundation whose mission has always been to empower and support the Latin community. In a press release from Sprinkles earlier this year, Chef Zepeda spoke openly about her desire to empower the next generation of Latinas.

“The fiercest fuel in my drive is to honor the generational power the women before us gifted us with. I hope to empower the next generation of Latinas, a cause that Hispanic Heritage Foundation takes on every day”

Chef Zepeda is a renowned dynamic chef, culinary entrepreneur as well as a James Beard Foundation Award semi-finalist, recent winner of Netflix’s: Quest for an Iron Legend, Contestant on Top Chef Season 15, judge on multiple food tv shows, restaurant chef, and the list goes on.

She uses her Mexican American heritage as an inspiration for her beautiful culinary creations and has always used her platform to honor Hispanic culture. Zepada is an example of how dreams can be accomplished with hard work, dedication, and perseverance. The “La Gloria” cupcake definitely brings honor to Mexican Desserts and Mexican culture.