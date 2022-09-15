Hispanic Heritage Month has officially begun and it’s a great opportunity to honor our culture and support Latino and Hispanic creators and founders. Those that are inspirational to us and that have taken a big leap to do what they love and follow their dreams of entrepreneurship. Today, we highlight 6 Latino makers that partnered with top national retailer Target, which is in its second year of creating an exclusive collection to celebrate and empower Latinos.

Before we introduce you to these Latinos, who are successfully selling their creations all over the country (their familias must be super proud!), here are some details about this latest collection. It was launched last week on September 4th and features a variety of cool products from apparel and accessories, to home goods and food.

According to Target’s corporate blog, “every item in the assortment was selected or designed to pay homage to the rich heritage and diversity of Latino culture.” It also mentions that their campaign, Más Que (more than a month), is intended to engage and build meaningful connections with Latino shoppers beyond this month and year-round, something HOLA! USA applauds as our aspiration is also to give visibility and voices to our culture.

The collection includes several cool t-shirts that express love and pride for Latino culture. From a t-shirt that reads “Proud de mi Cultura” that exposes our Spanglish and bicultural lifestyle in the U.S., to my favorite “Sana, Sana, Colita de Rana” - a rhyme that your parents or Abuelita would warmly tell you when you hurt yourself in the playground.

As part of the collection, Target partnered with JZD, a Latina-owned LGBTQ+ brand - known for apparel with empowering Spanish phrases. You might recognize their t-shirts and sweatshirts, as A-list celebs like Eva Longoria, ﻿Camila Mendes, and Jessica Alba have been spotted wearing their popular “Latina Power” pink shirt. This is a huge accomplishment for the Mexican-American wife and wife founders, Jen and Vero, who represent two communities that make up the fabric of the country. New generations can take inspiration from them and dream to make it big on a national level. “Corazon Latino,” “No Pasa Nada” and “Poderosa” are phrases that are part of this limited-edition collection.

You can also purchase a skateboard that boldly displays the message “Ni de aqui, Ni de alla, but from everywhere” - which is the most relatable statement for many second and third-generation Latinos who experience a multi-cultural world on an everyday basis, with one culture at home and another at school. I can relate, because when you have parents from two different countries and grow up in the U.S. and you are asked where you are from...you find yourself feeling just like the creator Gabriel Garcia Ramon.

Meet the makers

The makers in Target’s 2022 Latino Heritage Month Collection represent diverse backgrounds across the Latino community. In addition to the above mentioned, the brand worked with Venezuelan Graphic artist, Alex Izaguirre, who designed the “Sana, Sana, Colita de Rana” products, Mexican-American designer, Jackie Rivera, Colombian illustrator and art director, Daniela Jordan-Villaveces and Afro-Latina Designer, art educator, and activist, Jen White-Johnson.

Scroll below to learn a bit about what inspires and motivates these creative Latino makers.