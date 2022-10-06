Meet Alex Livinalli: The Venezuelan actor co-starring in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Alex Livinalli is the latest addition to the Marvel franchise! The breakout Venezuelan actor co-stars in the highly-anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, releasing worldwide on November 11th.

A film breakout, Alex was one of the three cast members announced by director Ryan Coogler at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce a whole new Marvel kingdom centered on Latino representation, including Alex, who will bring to life the iconic Marvel Comics character, “Attuma.”

©GettyImages



Alex Livinalli speaks onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Livinalli’s character is known as the strongest and fiercest warrior of Talokan. In this new film, he finds an opportunity to embattle Wakanda following the fall of King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).

Parts of the plot are still under wraps, but according to HOLA! USA’s sources the film centers around the battle of Wakanda vs. Talokan — bringing back the heroic cast from the first film on Team Wakanda (Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, and more) along with new cast introduced from Kingdom Talokan (helmed by Alex alongside Tenoch Huerta and Mitzi Mabel Cadena).

The introduction of Alex and Talokan into the Marvel cinematic universe marks a significant milestone for the Latino community and its representation on screen. Attuma is expected to appear in other films as part of the world’s most popular franchise’s future, so get used to Alex Livinalli’s face because this is just the beginning!

Who is Alex Livinalli?