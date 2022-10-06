Meet Alex Livinalli: The Venezuelan actor co-starring in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Alex Livinalli is the latest addition to the Marvel franchise! The breakout Venezuelan actor co-stars in the highly-anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, releasing worldwide on November 11th.
A film breakout, Alex was one of the three cast members announced by director Ryan Coogler at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce a whole new Marvel kingdom centered on Latino representation, including Alex, who will bring to life the iconic Marvel Comics character, “Attuma.”
Livinalli’s character is known as the strongest and fiercest warrior of Talokan. In this new film, he finds an opportunity to embattle Wakanda following the fall of King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).
Parts of the plot are still under wraps, but according to HOLA! USA’s sources the film centers around the battle of Wakanda vs. Talokan — bringing back the heroic cast from the first film on Team Wakanda (Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, and more) along with new cast introduced from Kingdom Talokan (helmed by Alex alongside Tenoch Huerta and Mitzi Mabel Cadena).
The introduction of Alex and Talokan into the Marvel cinematic universe marks a significant milestone for the Latino community and its representation on screen. Attuma is expected to appear in other films as part of the world’s most popular franchise’s future, so get used to Alex Livinalli’s face because this is just the beginning!
Who is Alex Livinalli?
The Venezuelan native moved to the United States at ten years old. Based in Miami, he graduated with a Drama degree at Miami Dade College before appearing in popular TV series from Netflix’s Ozark, AMC’s The Walking Dead, and FX’s American Horror Story, to name a few.
How to live the whole Black Panther: Wakanda Forever experience?
Fans of the franchise are up for a treat! For the first time, Sprite Zero Sugar is joining forces with Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to launch an immersive 360-degree campaign.
Sprite has always backed emerging trends and creators of color and is looking to continue revolutionizing its role in the culture by collaborating with the fan-favorite pop culture phenomenon franchise.
As we previously mentioned, the upcoming sequel will feature Black and Hispanic characters in prominent roles, including Marvel’s first Latino antagonist and a Mesoamerican-inspired cultural oasis.
To get a glimpse of what’s coming in November invite you to “give your gift a chance to find you.”
- Hall of Zero Limits: Scan the QR code on the Sprite Zero Sugar can or bottle to access a digital portal to Hall of Zero Limits, a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art AR experience. The experience reveals an exclusive behind-the-curtain look at the new film and video content from multicultural women behind the movie against whatever background or environment the user is in.
- Origin Stories: Take a look into the brilliant Black and Hispanic minds who are part of the Black Panther family and how they discovered their gifts (AKA Origin Stories). These women are experts in science, tech, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). Their communities remain primarily underrepresented within the career fields, making up less than 10% of the workforce compared to 67% of White workers.
- Sprite Zero Sugar Bottle/Can Design: Get inspired to make your mark on the world. Sprite Zero Sugar’s limited edition bottles and cans pay homage to the iconic Black Panther suit and claws, the film’s theme.
- TVC: View the Wakanda-themed TV commercial. Dwight, a college student, slips into a daydream where a fierce Dora Milaje warrior meets him in the bustling Wakandan marketplace. Once he closes the fridge, he snaps out of the vision and takes a sip of the limited edition Sprite Zero Sugar bottle.