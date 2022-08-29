Lupita Nyong’o honors her late costar Chadwick Boseman two years after his passing

Lupita Nyong’o took to social media to honor her late costar Chadwick Boseman two years after his passing. The 39-year-old Mexican-Kenyan actress shared a video of the actor signing autographs.
“Chadwick, what are you doing?” Nyong’o asked him.
“I’m signing tickets. I signed somebody’s shoes over there …” he said. In the caption, Nyong’o wrote, “Kept it real, kept it kind.”
“Incredibly generous man…always sharing abad helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … Ure missed beyond any words my brother… love love! Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!!,” Winston Duke commented.
Lupita’s post comes months before the upcoming release of Black Panther‘s next chapter, titled Wakanda Forever. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that filming the highly anticipated sequel was challenging but powerful.
“It was very therapeutic,” she said. “It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s going to blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”
In July, Lancôme and Lupita Nyong’o announced this year’s Write Her Future Scholarship Fund winners. A group of deserving recipients was informed during the NAACP’s ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) National Competition and Ceremonies that they will be able to continue their studies.
The NAACP partnership helps bring equity to education and encourages career development in the United States. The brand pledged to donate $2 million by 2025.
The Lancôme Ambassadress, Oscar award-winning actress and published author who has been a supporter of the Write Her Future program, joined the brand at the ceremony to present the scholarships to the young winners and speak to attendees about the importance of equity in education.