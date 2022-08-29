Lupita Nyong’o honors her late costar Chadwick Boseman two years after his passing

Lupita Nyong’o took to social media to honor her late costar Chadwick Boseman two years after his passing. The 39-year-old Mexican-Kenyan actress shared a video of the actor signing autographs.

“Chadwick, what are you doing?” Nyong’o asked him.

“I’m signing tickets. I signed somebody’s shoes over there …” he said. In the caption, Nyong’o wrote, “Kept it real, kept it kind.”

“Incredibly generous man…always sharing abad helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … Ure missed beyond any words my brother… love love! Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!!,” Winston Duke commented.

Lupita’s post comes months before the upcoming release of Black Panther‘s next chapter, titled Wakanda Forever. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that filming the highly anticipated sequel was challenging but powerful.

©GettyImages



Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman, winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for ‘Black Panther,’ pose in the press room during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“It was very therapeutic,” she said. “It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s going to blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”