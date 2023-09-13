Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
In a momentous event two years in the making, fans of the legendary “Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz, celebrate the release of a long-awaited Barbie doll. Mattel, the iconic toy manufacturer, announced the thrilling news and unveiled the doll’s image in 2021; now, this eagerly anticipated creation is finally available to the public.
This occasion aligns perfectly with the Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 lead-up, which commences on September 15. As part of the Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, the Celia Cruz Barbie pays homage to the remarkable women of their time. Mattel’s official statement describes these figures as “brave women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever.”
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!