Aymée Nuviola honors legendary singer Celia Cruz in Uruguay

Aymée Nuviola is a living legend, but she honored those who came first in her most recent concert in Uruguay—the Cuban singer dedicated a show in tribute to “The Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz. Nuviola, also known as “The Sonera of the World,” performed Celia’s famous songs with her band at the Sodre Auditorium in Montevideo.

According to Cuba Noticias 360, Nuviola said that “everyone who attended surrendered to the contagious joy that prevailed throughout the entire show. I feel extremely happy and grateful to Celia Cruz and her trustee Omer Pardillo for giving us their consent to pay this tribute.”

©GettyImages



Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola visits SiriusXM Studios on July 12, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

She also showed her appreciation to the event’s production team for giving her the opportunity to perform. “All those who supported us in the promotion and honored the night with their presence,” as well as “the entire audience who attended, singing, dancing, and enjoying, completing the show along with the wonderful band of musicians that accompanied me, directed by Maestro Alberto Vergara.”

Aymée thanked the South American country for hosting this spectacle. “Thank you very much, Uruguay. Every time I come, it’s hard for me to leave because you are a very special people, full of affectionate and welcoming individuals. May God bless you all, and thank you very much for celebrating with me the most important Latin artist of the 20th century, our Celia Cruz.”

Keeping Celia Cruz’s name alive

The United States of America is honoring Celia Cruz’s legacy by releasing currency with her face in 2024. The Queen of Salsa music will appear in the nation’s quarter after the United States Mint began recognizing women’s contributions in different areas.

The Mint, the U.S.’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, recently gave a glimpse and shared more details about the much-anticipated coin. Celia will star in the 14th coin of the American Women Quarters Program.

How to get Celia Cruz’s U.S. Quarter coin?

Buying rolls or bags of Celia Cruz’s U.S. Quarter is possible by visiting the official website of the United States Mint (https://www.usmint.gov). Fans can also obtain past editions, including Eleanor Roosevelt and Jovita Idar.