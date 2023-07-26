First look at Celia Cruz’s U.S Quarter coin: Find here when and how to get it

The United States of America is honoring Celia Cruz’s legacy by releasing currency with her face in 2024. The Queen of Salsa music will appear in the nation’s quarter after the United States Mint began recognizing women’s contributions in different areas.

The Mint, the U.S.’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, recently gave a glimpse and shared more details about the much-anticipated coin. Celia will star in the 14th coin of the American Women Quarters™ Program.

©U.S. Mint



According to the entity, one side of the coin depicts a portrait of George Washington, composed initially and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser to mark George Washington’s 200th birthday.

While the reverse, commonly known as “tails,” features a “dynamic depiction of Celia Cruz flashing her dazzling smile while performing in a rumba style dress.”

The Mint also informed that the singer’s signature catchphrase, “¡AZÚCAR!” is inscribed on the coin, among other inscriptions, which include “Celia Cruz,” “United States of America,” and more.

The collective is made out of Cupro-Nickel and weighs 5.670 grams. Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts graduate Phebe Hemphill composed Celia’s coin.

©GettyImages



Cuban singer Celia Cruz (1924 - 2003) performs on stage at ‘VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin’ held at Radio City Music Hall, New York City on Tuesday, April 10, 2001

“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson in an official statement.

For 2024, in addition to the Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Civil War era surgeon, women’s rights advocate, and abolitionist; Pauli Murray, poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest; and Zitkala-Ša (“Red Bird”), writer, composer, educator, and political activist will appear on the coins, opposite of the portrait of George Washington.

The American Women Quarters program will continue choosing five women annually through 2025.

How to get Celia Cruz’s U.S. Quarter coin?

Buying rolls or bags of Celia Cruz’s U.S. Quarter is possible by visiting the official website of the United States Mint (https://www.usmint.gov). Fans can also obtain past editions, including Eleanor Roosevelt and Jovita Idar.