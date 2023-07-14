Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sheila E., accompanied by Ringo Starr, made history as the first female solo percussionist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unveiling of her star on Wednesday marked a monumental moment for the musician born Sheila Escovedo, who expressed her gratitude for this prestigious recognition. “I am honored, humbled, and blessed to receive this award,” she said, cherishing the significance of this forever moment.
The star represents the 2,759th addition to the Walk of Fame since its completion in 1961, following the initial 1,558 stars. To celebrate the unveiling, Sheila E. is set to perform a concert titled “Sheila E and Friends” at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, further commemorating this milestone achievement.
