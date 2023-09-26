NPR celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Becky, Ivy Queen, and more artists

NPR is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with an ‘El Tiny’ takeover. Starting September 15th through October 15th, Tiny Desk will be featuring Latino artists, reaching their audience of over 16 million viewers a month.

"In a year where it feels like so many eyes and ears are finally giving Latin music the recognition it has long awaited we felt needed to curate a heritage month takeover that both honored the music that's been taking us to new places and represented the heart of who we are,” said Anamaria Sayre one of the co-hosts of NPR Alt.Latino. “No matter where we are or who we're being acknowledged by — only we know the joys and pain that mingle under the glow of fiesta lights and the multiplicitous beauty of that truth is what we always strive to celebrate."

This year’s lineup includes performance from Becky G, DannyLux, Alex Cuba, Villano Antillano, and Ivy Queen. Over the past two weeks, two concerts have been released, including performances from the Venezuelan band Rawayana and Domenican rapper J Noa.

This year, Alt.Latino will be producing a new series titled “The Mexican Regional,” where they’ll introduce listeners to the popular and beloved genre of music. The three episode series will explore the rising popularity of the genre and some of the artists that are pushing the it forward, including Peso Pluma.

New episodes of the podcast are available every other Wednesday.

Related Video: Hugh Jackman to divorce wife after three decades Loading the player...