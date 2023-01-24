Anamaria Sayre, an inspiration for young Latinas to follow their instinct to find passionate work

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is one of the newest Latina faces at one of the most important radio stations in the U.S., National Public Radio (NPR). This young Latina, who HOLA! had the opportunity to chat with, is the co-host of NPR’s Alt.Latino, a music podcast that celebrates Latin music and culture. The show has produced episodes for over 12 years since 2010. Anamaria joined the seasoned host of the show Felix Contrera (a.k.a. Tio Felix). The two sit and have conversations and let us into the world of Latin music by discussing the meaning behind the music and what’s trending, interviewing new rising talent and hosting on-air performances.

The show’s tagline is “What Latinidad sounds like”, and on her social media profiles, Anamaria self-declares as the “Alt.Latino reina del chisme.” In an interview with this Southern California Latina, HOLA! learned that she took a detour from her science and history studies to truly listen to her calling for storytelling, her passion for chatting and from learning from those she admires.

“I always really loved storytelling on the side. Since I was little, I remember that my family was all about stories. I think many Latino families are. We would sit around all day long and tell stories, family stories, or whatever it might be. And that was my love, my obsession, if you will, my whole life.”

She shared great stories about her favorite interviews and Tiny Desk concerts, what it’s like to work with her more veteran, fun and knowledgeable co-host, and gave some excellent advice about listening to instinct when finding work that lights up a fire in your belly.

Scroll down to read our interview with Anamaria Sayre, an inspiration to young Latinas and Latinos who are weighing out their options, whether to follow a traditional path or follow their hearts.