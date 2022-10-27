Meet Alejandra Araujo, the airplane technician breaking boundaries in Mexico

There are many jobs that are considered “masculine,” with machine handling standing at the very top of the list. Airplane technicians have been historically considered an embodiment of masculine energy, completing tasks that involve physical strength, spatial awareness, and manouvering lage machines, all skills that aren’t associated with women and girls.
While the vast majority of airplane technicians are male, the vocation is not exclusively masculine and could use some female intuition. Alejandra Araujo is a prime example of that. She is an International Technician that works in United Airlines, Mexico, who’s broken all sorts of barriers by simply occupying that spot. As the only woman in a team of 43, Araujo represents a new future, one that’s been slow and hard fought, yet inevitable.
Alejandra has battled stereotypes to get to the place where she is today. And while there’s still a long way to go in terms of women having jobs in male dominated spaces, they are becoming more and more common.
“It was a bit complicated because my co-workers had never worked with a woman before. I was the first woman to work in extraction.”
In an exclusive conversation with HOLA! USA, Araujo talked about her passion for her job, and her experiences in entering a male dominated field in Mexico, a country with strong patriarchal norms. She also has advice for any girl who’s interested in airplanes and who dreams of having a job that may be a bit unconvetional.
I’m an aircraft maintenance technician. We provide services to airplanes. Depending on your assignment, you can replace a tire, turn the plane around, run tests in the cockpit so every system is in order, check the cabin, etc.
Yes. It was a bit complicated because my co-workers had never worked with a woman before. I was the first woman to work in extraction. When I first started working there I had some co-workers who were like ‘yes, of course, women can do it, we’ll support you.’ There were others who put some limits. I had to work twice as hard. When it comes to lifting stuff and cranking them, women don’t have the same strength as men so we have to find a way to get the job done.
Yes. We’re more careful and detail-oriented. For example, when we’re working in the cabin and we have an inspection, I notice more details. My co-workers say ‘Oh, I didn’t see that, I was assigned to a different row.’
We’re also more organized. My toolbox is organized into different sections. I think these abilities help so much because the plane’s aesthetic is so important for the passenger. Guests want clean and orderly conditions in terms of seatbelts, seat covers, etc.
“As a woman, you have to study a lot and stand out. But it’s a beautiful career. There are a lot of things I enjoy about my job, including days when I have different assignments and get to try out different things. In short, you can do it!”
I have. In Mexico, there are a lot of women working in airlines. Still, in American lines, you must have an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) license, which maybe some women haven’t obtained yet. Still, I see more of them. My regional manager in United assigns a lot of women. In Brazil, there are also a lot of women joining airship maintenance. That keeps me motivated because it makes clear that it’s possible for women to do these jobs, it doesn’t matter if you’re small and thin when compared to your co-workers, you can get the job done if you’re motivated.
My parents are merchants. When they sorted the merchandise they were going to sell, we’d pass by a bridge that used to be a lookout. I used to watch the planes there when I was little and at that age, you imagine so many things. The sound is so strong when they take off. It wasn’t until when I was 15 years old that I learned that there are many jobs in this area, helping passengers exit their planes in cases of emergency,.and working with planes That’s when I knew what I wanted to do, I said, ‘I want to be there, I want to belong to the world of aviation.’
When I was done studying engineering, I started working in programming. I programmed tasks, and made charlie services, which involves inspecting a lot of panels, etc. That’s how I started but in truth, it was very difficult. When I told my coworkers what to do and assigned them tasks, my supervisor got upset when I made mistakes and never explained how to do things correctly. He’d say ‘This doesn’t go here, this goes there.’ Afterward, I said to myself I need to learn. I started doing practices and started saying ‘Yes, you’re right.’
It’s important to know the practice and to combine it with the theory you studied. That is what I enjoy the most, the combination of practice and theory.
That you can do it. That it’s possible. They might prefer a man because he can lift stuff, because he’s bigger. As a woman, you have to study a lot and stand out. But it’s a beautiful career. There are a lot of things I enjoy about my job, including days when I have different assignments and get to try out different things. In short, you can do it!