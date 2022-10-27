Meet Alejandra Araujo, the airplane technician breaking boundaries in Mexico

There are many jobs that are considered “masculine,” with machine handling standing at the very top of the list. Airplane technicians have been historically considered an embodiment of masculine energy, completing tasks that involve physical strength, spatial awareness, and manouvering lage machines, all skills that aren’t associated with women and girls.

While the vast majority of airplane technicians are male, the vocation is not exclusively masculine and could use some female intuition. Alejandra Araujo is a prime example of that. She is an International Technician that works in United Airlines, Mexico, who’s broken all sorts of barriers by simply occupying that spot. As the only woman in a team of 43, Araujo represents a new future, one that’s been slow and hard fought, yet inevitable.

Alejandra has battled stereotypes to get to the place where she is today. And while there’s still a long way to go in terms of women having jobs in male dominated spaces, they are becoming more and more common.

“It was a bit complicated because my co-workers had never worked with a woman before. I was the first woman to work in extraction.”

In an exclusive conversation with HOLA! USA, Araujo talked about her passion for her job, and her experiences in entering a male dominated field in Mexico, a country with strong patriarchal norms. She also has advice for any girl who’s interested in airplanes and who dreams of having a job that may be a bit unconvetional.