Karol G announces collaboration with Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma: More details

Karol G has unveiled more details about her new album ‘Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season.’ The Colombian singer has shared the tracklist for the upcoming project, which is set to be released on August 11.

The 32-year-old artist will release her collaboration with Kali Uchis ‘Me Tengo Que Ir,’ as well as her first collaboration with Peso Pluma ‘Qlona.’ Karol G will be collaborating with Dei V on ‘Gatita Gangster’ and will be releasing the remix of ‘Provenza’ with Tiesto. The Puerto Rican singer Young Miko is also on the tracklist with their new song ‘Dispo.’

Peso Pluma shared a snippet of the song with a new clip on Instagram Stories, and the voice of the singer can be heard in the background, “Ayer te vi solita/Esa carita bonita.” Fans of the two artists shared their excitement for the new release, as the Mexican singer is en route to becoming one of the most successful singers of his generation.

This also marks the first collaboration between Karol G and Kali Uchis. The singer, who recently made history at Lollapalooza, becoming the first Latina headliner at the festival, unveiled the new cover art on July 13, which seems to set the stage for her new era, including a more sensual and dark approach, in contrast to her previous album ‘Mañana Será Bonito.’

“This tour wouldn’t be the same without the end of this story,” she wrote on Instagram, showing her incredible figure in the teaser, wearing a black bikini and her long signature pink hair.

See the complete tracklist:

“Bichota G” “Oki Doki” “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” “S91” “Qlona” feat. Peso Pluma “Una Noche en Medellin RMX” “Me Tengo Que Ir” feat. Kali Uchis “Gatita Gangster” feat. Dei V “Dispo” feat. Young Miko “Provenza (Tiesto RMX)”