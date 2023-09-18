Hispanic Heritage Month: Interesting facts about the celebration

Did you know that the start of Hispanic Heritage Month was chosen to be September 15 as it coincides with the Independence Day celebrations of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua? This is just one of the interesting facts surrounding the celebration of the important month for proud Latinos in the United States.

As many are aware, President Lyndon B. Johnson decided to honor Hispanic Heritage in 1968, highlighting the impact that people of Hispanic descent have in the country. This celebration only lasted a week, before President Ronald Reagan decided to expand it to a full month in 1988.

With more than 62 million people in the United States identifying as Hispanic, the importance of this celebration and its notoriety continues every year. Watch the video to learn more facts about Hispanic Heritage Month!

