American Girl revives classic historical doll, Josefina Montoya

American Girl, the beloved brand renowned for its diverse range of dolls and empowering narratives, is taking a nostalgic journey back in time by reintroducing three iconic Historical Characters. Kirsten Larson, Addy Walker, and Josefina Montoya, who initially captivated audiences in 1986, 1993, and 1997, are making a triumphant comeback.

The presentation makes this revival even more special – each doll arrives in its original Pleasant Company packaging, reminiscent of the brand’s early years.

©American Girl Dolls



These characters, cherished for their stories of resilience and adventure, are not just making a return; they are being celebrated in style.

What is so special about these unique edition dolls

These characters, cherished for their stories of resilience and adventure, are not just making a return; they are being celebrated in style. Each special edition doll comes in a retro burgundy box labeled “The American Girl’s Collection,” paying homage to the line’s heritage from 1986 to 2014.

But the nostalgia doesn’t stop there. American Girl is also reintroducing Kirsten, Addy, and Josefina’s original birthday party dresses, accompanied by their signature “Happy Birthday!” books with original cover designs commemorating birthdays through the decades.

©American Girl Dolls



As one of the first six dolls introduced by Pleasant Company, her return is particularly poignant for collectors and fans alike.

Josefina Montoya is a collector’s dream

Among these beloved characters, Josefina Montoya holds a special place. Introduced in 1997, Josefina brings to life the spirit of resilience and tradition against the backdrop of 1824 New Mexico. As one of the first six dolls introduced by Pleasant Company, her return is particularly poignant for collectors and fans alike.

The Josefina Montoya, doll, book, and accessories set, show the meticulous attention to detail that American Girl is renowned for. Standing at 18 inches tall, Josefina embodies the gentle yet determined spirit that has resonated with countless girls over the years. With her brown eyes, mahogany-colored hair elegantly styled in a side braid, and gold hoop earrings, she is a vision of grace.

American Girl’s Josefina Montoya is the epitome of cultural heritage

Her introductory outfit vibrantly reflects her cultural heritage. It features a white camisa paired with a striking red skirt and a woven brown sash. Underneath her skirt, she wears white knee-length cotton drawers, staying true to the fashion of her time. Accessories abound: a white handkerchief with an embroidered flower, faux-leather lace-up moccasins, and a blue hair ribbon.

©American Girl



American Girl revives classic historical doll, Josefina Montoya

But it’s the finer touches that genuinely set Josefina apart. Her accessories set includes a delicate sprig of three pretend yellow primroses, a rebozo (woven shawl), a metal pendant necklace with a faux-garnet gemstone, and a faux metal Jola coin in a paper envelope—each item meticulously crafted to enhance her authenticity.

Josefina Montoya comes with a paperback book

Accompanying Josefina is her Meet Josefina paperback book, featuring the original cover design that first captured readers‘ hearts in 1997. Through her story, readers are transported to a time of great change, where Josefina’s courage and resilience inspire them.

The Josefina doll, book, and accessories collection arrives in a classic burgundy box reminiscent of the cherished yesteryear collections. This nod to the past adds an extra layer of nostalgia for longtime fans while introducing a new generation to the timeless appeal of American Girl’s Historical Characters.