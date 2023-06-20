Toy company will launch the world’s first and only all-Latina fashion doll line

Get ready for an epic launch that will celebrate and uplift the Latino culture like never before! Purpose Toys announced the unveiling of Purpose Toys LATIN. This new cultural-focused division is all set to make waves. And the best part? They’re launching the world’s first and only all-Latina fashion doll line, “Latinistas,” in a major way!

This is “Una Celebración de la Cultura Latina!”

Latinistas is a game-changer in the toy industry, bringing much-needed representation and diversity to the toy aisles. With a wide variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair textures, and heritage backgrounds, these dolls are designed to reflect the true beauty and diversity of the Latino community. And let’s remember their aspirational interests, which will inspire young girls everywhere to dream big and aim high!

©Agencies



Lola, one of the Latinistas fashion dolls from Purpose Toys‘ historic new division Purpose Toys LATIN.

Lola, Liv, Julianna, and Dani, are ready to take the world by storm, shattering industry-wide trends of limited cultural representation. You can find Latinistas at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon in August 2023.

Under the leadership of Jovanna Rosado, Purpose Toys LATIN is proud to lead this historic launch of Latinistas. With over a decade of toy media, entertainment, and toy marketing experience, Rosado is the perfect person to take the reins. She’s passionate about the Latino community and can’t wait to bring her love and commitment to Purpose Toys LATIN.

“I am beyond honored to be part of this historic moment for our community. Our goal through Purpose Toys LATIN is to unite, empower and celebrate our community through play. This is only the beginning! We are so excited to work with Purpose Toys and DeeDee Wright-Ward in their mission to ‘Center and Celebrate Communities of Culture,” said Rosado.

©Agencies



The full line-up of Latinistas fashion dolls from Purpose Toys‘ historic new division Purpose Toys LATIN.

Diana Garcia, Purpose Toys LATIN’s social media and social impact leader, is ready to make her mark. Together, they’re a force to be reckoned with, a community-led division poised to impact the world positively.

At Purpose Toys LATIN, their mission is to celebrate the warmth, pride, and diversity of the Latino community. And with Latinistas, they’re doing just that! So get ready to unite, empower, and celebrate the Latino community through play.

Each talented, contemporary, and fashion-forward 11.5’ Latinista doll has a different look, interesting back story, and even her own dicho/saying:

Lola (dressed in pink): From beautiful South Florida, Lola is a talented design student (best friend to Liv) and an aspiring entrepreneur. She applied her education and unique design skills to transform her family’s traditional bridal business into a successful global online fashion business. Known for her fun and vivid style, Lola often encourages her friends to “be their best.” She believes the key to happiness is a strong family foundation and a big heart. Dicho: “Haz Tu Mejor Esfuerzo y Sigue Tu Corazon” – “Do Your Best and Follow Your Heart.” Liv (dressed in green): From sunny Southern California, Liv (best friend to Lola) is a talented aspiring singer and top music student at a prestigious performing arts school. Known for her edgy style and big heart, when she isn’t studying (or practicing with her band), she enjoys vocal lessons from her Abuelita, a retired legendary guarachas singer. Liv enjoys teaching traditional guarachas to the children of her community and believes music and family are the keys to a happy life. Dicho: “La musica viene por dentro” - “Music comes from within.” Julianna (dressed in orange): From exciting and electrifying New York, Julianna is a talented art student and a fantastic painter who spends much of her time celebrating and promoting the work of other artists in the community. When she is not studying or organizing art events, Julianna volunteers to teach cultural art to the children in her neighborhood. She always encourages her family and friends to celebrate and support local artists. And she believes art is the heart of the community. Dicho: “El Arte Viene del Alma” – “Art Comes From the Soul.” Dani (dressed in purple): From bright and bustling Texas, Dani is an aspiring author and straight “A” student enrolled in one of the top journalism programs in the world. Known for being a superb storyteller, she runs a popular social media channel sharing beautiful stories centered around family and her fantastic culture. Dani uses her large platform to celebrate the work of other writers and storytellers in her community. When she is not studying or running her channel, she enjoys educating children on the importance of cultural literature. Dani believes our foundation is always a cause for celebration. Dicho: “Las Mejores Historias Vienen del Corazon” - “The best stories come from the heart.”