In celebration of Sasha Calle’s historical portrayal of Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming action adventure “The Flash,” Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC collaborated with Mattel to launch the all-new Supergirl Barbie doll.

Calle is the first Latina portraying the iconic character in the epic story that will unfold only in theaters beginning June 16, 2023, in North America and internationally starting June 14.

©DC / Mattel



‘Supergirl’ star Sasha Calle becomes a Barbie

Sasha learned she was selected in February 2021 after the film’s director, Andy Muschietti, called to tell her she had gotten the part. The Young and the Restless star secured the role after auditioning against more than 425 actresses. “I saw more than four hundred auditions,” said Muschietti, as Deadline reported. “The talent pool was truly amazing, and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role.”

When the day of the big reveal arrived, the Argentine filmmaker tricked and surprised Calle during a video call to inform her she is the next Supergirl. “The truth is that, I don‘t know. We still don’t have an answer, but I need to ask you a couple more questions,” Muschietti during the emotional call. “I mean it’s, it’s just part of the process,” he added.

“I’ve been dying over here, I’m not gonna lie,” said Calle, who is fully bilingual. The director later proceeds to ask her if she knows how to fly, a trick question that left the actress scratching her head. “Can I fly? Like, what do you mean? Can I fly, like fly physically” she asked.

After the Colombian said she didn’t know how to fly but was willing to give it a try, Muschietti said: “All right. Do you want to fly? Okay, then maybe you will hit this,” he said, showing Calle her newest costume. “You know what? You are Supergirl,” he said.

After the worldwide debut of the first trailer for “The Flash” released in February, audiences worldwide saw the Super Hero for the first time.

Mattel’s Supergirl Barbie Doll features her iconic red and blue suit with the legendary S-Shield.