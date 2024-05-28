Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughters play basketball with Sabrina Ionescu in NYC

Vanessa Bryant recently embarked on a girls‘ trip to New York City with her youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri. This much-needed getaway came as a breath of fresh air for the family, especially as they continued to navigate life after their tragic loss.

The wife of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of heartwarming photos and videos documenting their adventures in the Big Apple.

©Vanessa Bryant





The Bryant family’s NYC itinerary was packed with activities that catered to the interests of young Bianka, seven, and Capri, four. They enjoyed sushi dinners, which was a hit among the little ones. One of the highlights of their trip was visiting a doll shop, where the girls likely indulged in the joy of choosing new dolls, a timeless activity that never fails to delight children.

In addition to their indoor activities, the family embraced the beauty of New York City’s parks, where they played games and picnics. A particularly touching moment was captured in a video of Bianka engaging in a game of checkers.

However, the trip’s highlight for any young basketball enthusiast was when Bianka shot hoops with WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu. This unique encounter was a thrill for Bianka and a reminder of the close connections and enduring legacy of Kobe Bryant within the basketball community. Vanessa captioned the joyful moment, “Had a fun time in NYC w/my babies this weekend. So glad we got to see ‘Beana’ @sabrina_i.”

©Vanessa Bryant





This trip follows Vanessa’s poignant tribute to her late daughter Gigi on what would have been her 18th birthday. Through the photos and videos shared, it is evident that Vanessa is dedicated to creating cherished memories with her daughters.

Vanessa’s Instagram followers were quick to express their support and admiration, applauding her for her strength and devotion to her daughters.