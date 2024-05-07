Natalia Bryant shares photo album of her Coachella memories

Natalia Bryant is concluding her Coachella experience. The 21 year old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant attended the California music festival alongside some of her closest friends, sharing some stunning photos of herself having fun at some of its main attractions.

Bryant shared the photos earlier this week, showing her alongside her friends sitting on the grass, with one of Coachella’s iconic Ferris Wheels in the background. More photos show her with friends at various locations, including parties, photobooths, and more, clearly having a great time and enjoying herself.

“Till next time,” Bryant captioned the post.

Natalia’s sweet birthday tribute for her mother

This week, Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 42nd birthday. The occasion prompted a lot of love from her closest friends and family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Pau and Cat Gasol, and much more. In the case of Natalia, she shared a sweet and loving Instagram post that has over a decade of history.

Natalia shared a photo of herself in her mother’s arm, when she was a toddler. The image, captured at some Halloween party, shows the two dressed up for the occasion, with Vanessa dressed as Minnie Mouse and Natalia dressed as Dorothy Gale, from “The Wizard of Oz.” She captioned the post with a simple and loving message. “Happy Birthday Mommy,” she wrote. “I love you so much.To the moon & back, and beyond.”

Earlier this month, Natalia celebrated her late sister’s birthday. Gianna Bryant would have celebrated her 18th birthday this year. “Happy 18th Birthday Gigi. I love you to the moon & back and so much more,” wrote Natalia.