Women’s Champions League Final: All you should know

The Women’s Champions League Final is tomorrow, May 25th. The match will be hosted at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao and will pit the two teams that have made it this far in the competition, which is the most prestigious international tournament on a club level in Europe.

Here’s what you should know:

Who’s playing?

©GettyImages



Wendie Renard from Lyon

This year’s final will be played between Lyon, who’s won the tournament eight times, and Barcelona, who are the reigning champions and are trying to win their second title in three years. Both teams have been playing incredible well over the course of the season, making their match up almost inevitable.

Which players should you keep an eye on?

There are various key players you should keep an eye on on tomorrow’s match, including Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmari. The player is one of the team’s biggest goal scorers and opportunity creators, being incredibly flexible and useful while on the pitch.

In the case of Lyon, Wendie Renard, the team’s central defender, has had an incredible campaign. The player has helped Lyon win multiple titles, defending the important points and scoring goals.

How do you watch the match?

©GettyImages



Aitana Bonmari, from Barcelona

There are several options that will allow you watch the Champions League final, including streaming services like Fubo TV. You can also watch the matches for free on DAZN’s YouTube page, where there are also other useful recaps, including match roundups, important goals, and more.