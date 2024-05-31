Rita Ora releases a sexy, ‘upbeat’ and ‘summery’ music video

Rita Ora is ready for the summer. The pop star has shared a new song and an accompanying music video that’s meant to evoke the vibes of the incoming season, all the while getting listeners and viewers ready for some romance.

Ora shared her thoughts on the song and the video in a statement. “The song is full of upbeat, summery vibes and is about seizing the moment romantically, and diving straight in with that special someone,” she said. “It was co-written by the amazing Raye, which feels like such a full circle moment, as I have so many amazing memories from when we were on the road together for the Phoenix tour.”

The video was shot in a laundromat in Los Angeles, following her as she stops by the place to wash some clothes and ultimately ends up smashing the place up with a bat. Her partner, filmmaker Taika Waititi, plays the role of the laundromat’s assistant in the clip.

You can watch the full video below.

Ora has been teasing the ‘next phase’ of her music

Ora is readying for the release of new music, which will welcome a new era for the seasoned artist. In an interview with The Independent, Ora discussed her new music video and its dark tone. “Things are starting to happen and evolve, and it feels to me like my world is getting a bit darker, a bit more moody, and it’s going to lead people into the next phase of my music,” she said.

She revealed that she was embracing fun and pleasure in her music. “That’s kind of been my motto for the last two or three years. If it doesn’t make me feel good, I’m not doing it, and I’ve found that very liberating.”