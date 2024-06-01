Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, and more

There is a lot of sad and stressful things happening around the world. Take a moment to unwind and have a few minutes of fun with our weekly roundup of celebrity TikToks.
1. Will Smith
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence kick it with the one and only Lionel Messi.
@willsmith Kickin' it with Leo. #badboys#messi♬ original sound - Will Smith
2. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner starts her summer off in West Virgina and enjoys the sound of the whip-poor-will.
@jennifergarner
West Virginia summer: sound on. 🔊The Whip-poor-will. 💛🐦💙♬ original sound - Jen Garner
3. Brooklyn Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest song Brooklyn Beckham shows off his cooking skills and makes a scotch egg.
@brooklynbeckham
Quick little snack. Scotch egg 🐣♬ Chill Vibes - Febri Handika
4. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria enjoys pizza with her son Sebastian and makes it look delicious.
5. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello shares a look into a day in her life as she prepares for her summer festival tour in Europe which includes coffee, rehearsals, and fun.
@camilacabello lil summer festival tour in europe here we come 💅💅💅💅 @xoxo ♬ original sound - Camila Cabello
6. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato gets a tattoo dedicated to her mom in her hand writing.
@ddlovato I love YOU more mom @DiannaDeLaGarza @avia216 ♬ never be yours by kali uchis - Kali Uchis Fan Page ❦
7. Britney Spears
Britney Spears shows off her bikini and reveals in the caption her travel plans for Vegas, London, and Italy.
@britneyspears
Vegas, here I come 🤦🏼♀️ !!! Then London 🇬🇧 !!! Then Italy 🇮🇹 !!!♬ Mad World - Timmy Trumpet & Gabry Ponte
8. Cardi B
Cardi B dances in a high heels and long extensions with dozens of bows in her hair to her “Wanna Be” remix.
@iamcardib
I’m not toxic I’m deadly 😤 What’s yalls fav line from the Wanna Be remix?♬ original sound - Cardi B
9. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas shows off his ability to ride a bike, record a selfie video, and sing along to his new song.
@joejonas Even baddies get saddies 🥲 #newmusic♬ original sound - joejonas
10. Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shares moments from Kansas City’s biggest music festival: KELCE JAM. The tight end looked like he had a blast partying and letting loose.
@traviskelce Thank you to the amazing artists and all you fans who showed up & showed out at Kelce Jam! 🙏🏻 Hope you guys had as much of a blast as I did! @Diplo @2 Chainz @Lil Wayne ♬ original sound - Travis Kelce