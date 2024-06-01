Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, and more

There is a lot of sad and stressful things happening around the world. Take a moment to unwind and have a few minutes of fun with our weekly roundup of celebrity TikToks.

1. Will Smith

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence kick it with the one and only Lionel Messi.

2. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner starts her summer off in West Virgina and enjoys the sound of the whip-poor-will.

3. Brooklyn Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest song Brooklyn Beckham shows off his cooking skills and makes a scotch egg.

4. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria enjoys pizza with her son Sebastian and makes it look delicious.

5. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares a look into a day in her life as she prepares for her summer festival tour in Europe which includes coffee, rehearsals, and fun.

6. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato gets a tattoo dedicated to her mom in her hand writing.

7. Britney Spears

Britney Spears shows off her bikini and reveals in the caption her travel plans for Vegas, London, and Italy.

8. Cardi B

Cardi B dances in a high heels and long extensions with dozens of bows in her hair to her “Wanna Be” remix.

@iamcardib I’m not toxic I’m deadly 😤 What’s yalls fav line from the Wanna Be remix? ♬ original sound - Cardi B

9. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas shows off his ability to ride a bike, record a selfie video, and sing along to his new song.



10. Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shares moments from Kansas City’s biggest music festival: KELCE JAM. The tight end looked like he had a blast partying and letting loose.