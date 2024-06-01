Will Smith, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, and more©Getty
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, and more

Let’s get the weekend started

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

There is a lot of sad and stressful things happening around the world. Take a moment to unwind and have a few minutes of fun with our weekly roundup of celebrity TikToks.


1. Will Smith

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence kick it with the one and only Lionel Messi.


2. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner starts her summer off in West Virgina and enjoys the sound of the whip-poor-will.

@jennifergarner

West Virginia summer: sound on. 🔊The Whip-poor-will. 💛🐦💙

♬ original sound - Jen Garner

3. Brooklyn Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest song Brooklyn Beckham shows off his cooking skills and makes a scotch egg.

@brooklynbeckham

Quick little snack. Scotch egg 🐣

♬ Chill Vibes - Febri Handika

4. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria enjoys pizza with her son Sebastian and makes it look delicious.


5. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares a look into a day in her life as she prepares for her summer festival tour in Europe which includes coffee, rehearsals, and fun.

@camilacabello lil summer festival tour in europe here we come 💅💅💅💅 @xoxo ♬ original sound - Camila Cabello

6. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato gets a tattoo dedicated to her mom in her hand writing.

@ddlovato I love YOU more mom @DiannaDeLaGarza @avia216 ♬ never be yours by kali uchis - Kali Uchis Fan Page ❦

7. Britney Spears

Britney Spears shows off her bikini and reveals in the caption her travel plans for Vegas, London, and Italy.

@britneyspears

Vegas, here I come 🤦🏼‍♀️ !!! Then London 🇬🇧 !!! Then Italy 🇮🇹 !!!

♬ Mad World - Timmy Trumpet & Gabry Ponte

8. Cardi B

Cardi B dances in a high heels and long extensions with dozens of bows in her hair to her “Wanna Be” remix.

@iamcardib

I’m not toxic I’m deadly 😤 What’s yalls fav line from the Wanna Be remix?

♬ original sound - Cardi B

9. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas shows off his ability to ride a bike, record a selfie video, and sing along to his new song.


10. Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shares moments from Kansas City’s biggest music festival: KELCE JAM. The tight end looked like he had a blast partying and letting loose.

@traviskelce Thank you to the amazing artists and all you fans who showed up & showed out at Kelce Jam! 🙏🏻 Hope you guys had as much of a blast as I did! @Diplo @2 Chainz @Lil Wayne ♬ original sound - Travis Kelce




