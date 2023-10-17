Ariana Grande’s alleged surprise return to the recording studio amid ‘Wicked’ commitments

The latest development in Ariana Grande’s career might include new music. Sources tell Page Six that Grande had initially intended to channel all her creative energies into her highly anticipated role in the upcoming movie adaptation of “Wicked.” However, the unexpected strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) brought filming to a standstill. As an enterprising artist, Grande seized this unforeseen window of opportunity to grace her fans with new music.

It’s no secret that Grande is a multi-talented artist known for her powerhouse vocals and undeniable acting abilities. Her role as Glinda, the Good Witch, in the movie adaptation of “Wicked” has been a significant focus for her over the past two years. However, while the movie’s production faced delays, Grande, never one to rest on her laurels, found her way back into the recording studio.

Insiders reveal she’s been collaborating with the legendary producer Max Martin in New York, crafting the highly-anticipated follow-up to her 2020 album “Positions.” The chemistry between Grande and Martin is undeniable, with their past collaborations, such as “God Is a Woman,” being monumental hits. The music industry can’t help but be excited about what this dynamic duo is cooking up this time.

Despite her return to the studio, Grande’s commitment to her role in “Wicked” remains steadfast. The insider explains, “Her priority has been Glinda for the past two years and still is, as they haven’t finished the film.” Grande’s dedication to the role is admirable, considering the complexity and cultural significance of the “Wicked” production. This commitment also influenced Grande’s reluctance to work on new music before the film’s release.

However, when it comes to Ariana Grande and her music, there’s an air of unpredictability. The source revealed that she has yet to set a fixed release date for her new tunes. She wants to respect the timeline for “Wicked” and initially intended to refrain from musical endeavors until after the film’s release. But Grande is known for her ability to work quickly and drop new music on instinct whenever she feels ready, as she’s done in the past.

In the ever-evolving music industry landscape, artists like Ariana Grande are not bound by convention. They follow their creative impulses and maintain a strong connection with their artistry, making their work fresh and exciting for fans. So, while fans await the release of Grande’s new album with bated breath, only time will tell when the multi-talented artist decides to bless us with her latest musical creation.