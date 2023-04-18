Ariana Grande reveals her ‘Wicked’ character wears r.e.m Beauty

Ariana Grande is a multifaceted artist. Not only is she one of the best vocalists of her generation, she’s also an actress and a business owner, having her own make up brand r.e.m beauty. In a new video, she revealed that her beloved “Wicked” character Glinda is wearing some r.e.m beauty products.

Grande shared a YouTube video celebrating the anniversary of her beauty brand, sharing some of her favorite products. She also answered some questions, providing fans with a much needed update after following her decision to take a step back from social media.

When a fan asked if Glinda would be wearing r.e.m. beauty, Grande said, “Glinda wears a few things.”

“I told my beautiful makeup artist, Nuria, who I love with all my heart, I said, ‘I don’t want to go into this with any sort of rules or requests; I want us to find her from the ground up. I want to just sit down and let you play and we’ll find her together.’”

While the personal touch is exciting for fans, Grande said they’d have to wait until the movie comes out to see some of the looks Glinda would be serving “I will tell you later,” she said.

When asked about life updates and how she’s feeling, Grande gave a positive answer, filled with excitement. “Life is beautiful. And surreal. And I’m learning so much and I’m growing so much right now,” she said. She’s currently shooting “Wicked,” the awaited film adaptation of the Broadway musical, where she stars in one of the story’s main roles. It’s her biggest part to date and it looks like one that she’s taking very seriously and is finding incredibly fulfilling.