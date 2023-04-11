Ariana Grande responds to fans’ concerns about her body and weight

Ariana Grande has responded to fans’ concerns over her body. On Tuesday the 29-year-old shared an over 3-minute video to TikTok where she was vulnerable with her audience, letting them know she sees the comments about her weight, encouraging the world to be “gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”



©Ariana Grande





Grande’s Instagram comments on recent images are filled with people talking about her weight, saying she is thinner than she’s ever looked, and they are worried. “I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she said.



“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy. I, I don’t, we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, um, that I think we should help each other work towards, just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer,” the singer continued.



Grande, who recently reaced to Bad Bunny singing her music, assured fans that she is at a different place in her life than she was in the past. “There are many different kinds of beautiful, there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”



She explained that she was “on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.” “I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here will be something like good might come from it ... Healthy can look different. The second thing is you never know what someone is going through.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer also shared love with her viewers, letting them know they are beautiful, “no matter what phase” they are in. “I’m not wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now. This is my face, these are my eyes. So don’t freak out about that now too, please,” she said. “I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter what, how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not.”

Grande’s video was viewed 11 million times in 3 hours and has 2.6 million likes. Her fans have responded in the comments, “Ariana Grande my heart just shattered into a million pieces there are tears,” one user wrote. “The fact that it got to the point where she has to address it, y’all need to learn how to be kind. Ariana, u are absolutely beautiful always,” added another.