Cholesterol is a type of fat found naturally in our bodies, which is essential for our cells to work properly. But too much of it circulating in the bloodstream can lead to health problems, including heart disease and strokes. More than 1 in 10 Americans have high cholesterol. One of the first steps to reducing it is to cut down on those foods that contain a lot of the types of fat which act to raise levels.

These are saturated fats (which are most often solid at room temperature, like butter or the fat on meat) and trans fats (which are made when liquid oils are turned into solid fats, like margarine or shortening).

Here are some foods to watch out for: