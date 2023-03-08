It’s an absolutely vital part of you, but do you know what it needs to function properly? If your brain could tell you, it would talk about its high energy demand and the nutrients necessary to make neurons, neurotransmitters, hormones, in short, everything that keeps it clear and sharp.

Irene Lezcano, nutritionist at Nutritienda.com says that a brain friendly diet is based on proteins, healthy fats, legumes, vegetables and greens. And we shouldn’t forget water, of course - staying hydrated is essential.

Here, she suggests eight ideal foods to include in your diet.