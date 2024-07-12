Baby carrots can significantly make you look and feel healthier

A new unpublished study presented on June 30 in Chicago at Nutrition 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, reveals that eating three servings of baby carrots a week can significantly boost essential nutrients in these vibrant orange root vegetables.

The findings come in response to a troubling statistic from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reported 2022 that only 1 in 10 American adults consumed the recommended 2 to 3 cups of vegetables daily. Based on surveys conducted in 2015 and 2019, this statistic inspired lead study author Mary Harper Simmons and her colleagues to explore simple ways to increase vegetable intake.

© Getty Images

The Appeal of Baby Carrots

"(Baby carrots) are grab and go, great with things like ranch, hummus — I've even seen people dip them in peanut butter — some people like them plain," said Simmons, a graduate student in nutrition at Samford University in Alabama. "I would really like to show people that improving your health can be (done) with small simple changes. It does not have to be one drastic change overnight."

In the study, one serving of baby carrots was defined as around eight to 12 carrots, equivalent to 100 grams or half a cup.

© Getty Images

Study Design and Findings

The study involved 60 young adults who were divided into four groups:

Those who ate baby carrots three times a week. Those who took a multivitamin supplement instead of eating carrots. Those who consumed both the baby carrots and the multivitamin. A control group consumed neither carrots nor supplements.

After four weeks, the researchers observed that participants who ate the carrots had a 10.8% increase in carotenoids in their skin. Carotenoids are natural antioxidants known to prevent inflammation and promote heart health.

Interestingly, those who only took the multivitamin saw no change in carotenoid levels. However, participants who consumed both the carrots and the supplement experienced the most significant benefits, with a 21.6% increase in skin carotenoids. "People might think, 'Hey, I'm getting a multivitamin supplement (that should be enough),' but that alone did not increase the carotenoid accumulation. It was a combination that seemed to increase it," said Dr. Suresh Mathews, the principal investigator for the study and a professor and chair of Samford's Department of Nutrition and Dietetics.

© Getty Images

The 'Food First' Philosophy

Dr. Mathews emphasized the importance of a "food first" approach: "The 'food first' philosophy always works. But for populations that may be unable to just do only foods or are limited, the combination of the food and the supplements seems to have an even bigger effect in this case."

This study highlights the significant health benefits of incorporating baby carrots into one's diet. As a simple and convenient vegetable, baby carrots offer a practical way to boost nutrient intake and overall health without drastic dietary changes. For those struggling to meet daily vegetable recommendations, combining food and supplements might provide an effective solution, reinforcing the importance of natural foods in our diet.