Everything you need to know about the Mediterranean diet: Ready to try it?

There are many options when it comes to dieting and exercise, but how do you know what works for you and your goals? Well the truth is many of the diets out there can be very restrictive and unhealthy. And while making the right choice can be overwhelming, a good option to try is the Mediterranean diet, so here are some great tips to implement it in an effective manner.

The Mediterranean diet is considered to be one of the healthiest, as it focuses on fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, whole grains, among others. Prepare to cut out processed foods and red meats from your eating habits, as you will be replacing it with fish and other seafood, for at least twice a week.

Weight loss is among some of the health benefits from implementing the Mediterranean diet, which include stronger bones and a healthier heart. But not just this, as researchers have found that it reduces the risk of diabetes, dementia, memory loss, depression and high cholesterol.

There are some delicious dishes you can try if you want to start including this diet into your daily life. From greek yogurt with mixed berries and nuts, to grain or legume-based salads, and fresh fruit throughout the day.

Watch the video to discover all the tips on how to effectively adapt to the Mediterranean diet!