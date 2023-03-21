Diet: Foods to fight arthritis

Arthritis is an inflammation of the joints, causing swelling, tenderness and stiffness. It affects women more than men, especially as we age. The most common types are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Although diet cannot cure the disorder, it can considerably improve sufferers’ quality of life.

First and foremost, where sufferers are overweight, their diet should aim to reduce this, to lessen the load on the joints.

Second, since arthritis involves inflammation, in order to reduce symptoms sufferers should cut out inflammatory foods and concentrate on anti-inflammatory ones. In practice, this means avoiding processed foods as far as possible and concentrating on natural, particularly plant-based ones.

What to avoid: Sugars, salt, saturated fats and red meat.

What to eat: Fruit, vegetables, pulses, olive oil, nuts, whole grains and oily fish, which is rich in omega 3 fatty acids.

In the case of osteoarthritis, vitamins C, D, and K are essential, and a compound called sulforan - found in foods such as Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale and broccoli - is also giving good results.

What we’re describing is basically the Mediterranean diet. Already known for its wide range of health benefits it’s also proving ideal for many arthritis sufferers.

While the right foods are a great ally in fighting arthritis, we should note that they won’t bring instant results. An arthritis-appropriate diet may take several weeks to have a noticeable effect. Keeping a journal of food eaten alongside symptoms helps to track progress and keep motivation up. It also helps to identify which foods are most beneficial for the individual, as this can vary considerably.

Arthritis specialist doctor Vijay Vad MD advises that: “Because there is no one-size-fits-all anti-inflammatory diet, a person with arthritis may have to work with a doctor or nutritionist and experiment with different foods to find the optimal one.”

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.