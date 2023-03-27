Vegetables should be a big part of everyone’s diet, but for diabetics they are a really wonderful ally. That’s because they’re naturally low in the sugars and refined carbohydrates that sufferers must avoid, but high in fiber, which fills us up and helps to regulate blood glucose levels. And of course, they’re packed with vitamins, minerals and other vital nutrients.

We’ve all heard the advice that we should “eat the rainbow”, including a wide variety of different coloured veg in our meals. That said, some vegetables are especially recommended for diabetics because they combine a super-low carbohydrate count with super-high levels of nutrients, including those that have specifically been shown to promote healthy glucose metabolism.

Try these star veg, if possible raw or lightly cooked - eg steamed or grilled - to keep all their goodness in!