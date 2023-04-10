Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Swelling caused by an accumulation of fluid in your body’s tissues - known as edema - usually occurs in the feet, ankles and legs, but it can involve your entire body. If you suffer from it you should definitely consult a doctor, as there can be serious causes including heart, kidney or liver disease. But once those have been ruled out, there are some home remedies worth trying.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!