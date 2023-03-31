Guaynaa reveals that he used to struggle with drug addiction

Guaynaa is opening up about his past. In a recent interview with Lele Pons, the singer revealed that he struggled with drug addiction, and went to rehab for treatment. He credited his new wife for motivating him to stay clean.





Talking to host Pablo Moto for El Hormiguero he revealed, “I had never said this before, but I had a drug addiction.” His addiction was so bad that he was even hospitalized. “I was rehabilitated two years ago,” he said.



The “Si te Nota” singer did not reveal what drug he was addicted to. Guaynaa got clean when he was getting to know Pons, who sat with tears in her eyes as he told his story. “It was the moment when Lele and I were also getting to know each other. I knew that if I continued in that world I would lose her. Thanks to my parents, her, and my willpower, I am living my new life,” he said.

Guaynaa, 30, and Pons, 26, said “I do” on March 4 in Miami, at a star-studded wedding. They celebrated their honeymoon in Dubai at one of Paris Hilton’s family-owned Hilton hotels. The heiress was one of Pons’ bridesmaids.

The newlyweds are enjoying this happy time together, and they released new music together. They will be performing at the Latin American Music Awards together in April.