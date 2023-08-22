Scooter Braun drama: Why Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and J Balvin split from manager

UPATE: Idina Menzel is the latest star to part ways from Scooter Braun’s management after signing with him in 2019. SB Projects still manages Ozuna, Dan + Shay, David Guetta, Quavo, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and Carly Rae Jepsen.

A storm has been brewing for music manager Scooter Braun. Four of his major clients have decided to part ways with their management, including his longtime friend Justin Bieber. Online users continue to speculate about what has caused Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and Justin to split from Scooter, with some even wondering if Taylor Swift’s previous controversy has anything to do with it.

The first artist to announce his departure was J Balvin, signing with Roc Nation in May. However, as many are aware, Justin has been the biggest client of Scooter since he first signed in 2008 at just 13 years old, after he discovered him on YouTube and went to be one of the most fan-favorite artists worldwide.

As reported by Puck News, “lawyers were involved” in the process of Justin seeking new management, with close sources revealing that the pair had not been in contact for months. It seems like the drama also involves Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, as Page Six reported. “Everything has been set up by Scooter since he was a kid. Justin is older, wiser, and smarter, and has started asking questions,” an insider explained.

Demi Lovato parted ways from Scooter earlier this week, after working with her manager since 2019. As reported by Billboard, “It was time for Lovato to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects. She does not yet have new management, though conversations are taking place.”

Things seemed to be getting more intriguing when Ariana Grande decided to split from Scooter, shortly after Demi’s departure. As confirmed by Billboard, “It is unclear whether Grande is severing all business ties with Braun outside of management.” However, they will not be working together as before.

Naturally, online users are bringing back the Taylor and Scooter controversy, which started when he bought the masters of her six albums. The singer previously talked about the difficult situation. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she said in 2019, adding that every time the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escaped her “lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to.”