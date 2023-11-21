When and where to watch Demi Lovato’s 2023 holiday special

Demi Lovato is joining the festivities and her fans a holiday special featuring her “chosen family.” The award-winning singer and actress is throwing a Roku Channel show called “A Very Demi Holiday” on December 8. The Roku Channel can be added to any Roku streaming device or Amazon Fire TV device.

According to EW, Lovato will be joined by Tiffany Haddish, Jojo, Hailey Bieber, Trixie Mattel, and Paris Hilton. “So what makes this A Very Demi Holiday?” the 31-year-old star explains. “It’s about finding joy no matter who you’re with and no matter where you are. All you need is good music, good food, and good vibes with the humans — or non-humans — you love. So join me and my chosen family as we ring in A Very Demi Holiday.”

©Roku Channel / Demi Lovato



As informed by Billboard, the special will include songs such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” plus Lovato’s original hits.

The singer will continue the celebrations by ringing 2024 with a New Year’s Eve concert at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, at 10:30 p.m. PT.

Demi’s latest album, Revamped, features rock versions of her biggest hits, such as “Skyscraper,” “Give Your Heart a Break,” “La La Land,” and “Sorry Not Sorry.”