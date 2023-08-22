MTV VMAs performers: Karol G, Demi Lovato, and more to take the stage

The first group of performers that are set to take the stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs have been announced! Taking place on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm on MTV, and available to stream on Paramount+, some of our favorite Latin artists will be celebrating music and preparing an incredible performance for fans and music lovers all over the world. Check out the full list of nominees!

Taking a moment from her highly anticipated tour, Karol G is expected to sing some of the hit songs from her album ‘Mañana Será Bonito,’ as well as her latest project, ‘Bichota Season.’ Demi Lovato, who is about to release new rock versions of her biggest hits, is also performing.

The fan-favorite Italian band Måneskin will also be taking over the stage on the star-studded night. Taylor Swift is expected to be one of the biggest winners of the night, leading the nominations with eight awards, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘Anti-Hero.’

Shakira and Karol G are both nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Latin song for their successful collaboration on ‘TQG.’ Bad Bunny is nominated for Best Latin song for ‘Where She Goes’ and ‘un x100to’ with Grupo Frontera, while Anitta, Selena Gomez, Maluma, and Demi Lovato, each have 1 nomination. Peso Pluma has 2 nominations total for Best New Artist, and Best Latin for the viral song ‘Ella Baila Sola’ with Eslabon Armado.

Global K-Pop stars Stray Kids will mark their first-ever performance at the VMAs with the U.S. broadcast premiere of “S-CLASS,” off their latest record-breaking album 5-STAR. The group also competes to take home their first MTV Moon Person for ‘Best K-Pop,’ the same category which earned them their first nomination in 2022.