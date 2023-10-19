Kelly Clarkson and Alanis Morissette’s incredible performance of ‘You Oughta Know’

Kelly Clarkson is showing her love for Alanis Morissette during a new episode of her show. The fan-favorite singer made a special appearance and surprised the audience with a performance of her hit song ‘You Oughta Know,’ with the host joining for one of the most perfect duets during a segment of the show’s ‘Songs & Stories.’

“The duet we’ve always dreamed of,” the Instagram caption read, showing a clip of the performance, where the two singers showed their incredible vocal talent. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Kelly this happy this was perfect!!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Oh man I love you Kelly but Alanis has such an instrument. Timeless!!” adding, “That brought tears to my eyes.”

Fans of the singer pointed out that Kelly was “fangirling” throughout the performance, as she has previously shared her appreciation for Alanis. Kelly previously shared her thoughts about Alanis as a singer, revealing that it was “the greatest day of the Kelly Clarkson show.”

“My dream was to have Alanis Morissette for ‘Songs & Stories’ because she is literally the reason why I am a songwriter,” she confessed, adding that she is a big fan of Alanis. The pair also share a casual conversation about Alani’s hit songs, with Kelly revealing that she was “the reason why I owned a dictionary for the very first time.”

“I bought my first dictionary because of you,” the host said. “I was very young, and I was like, ‘What are these words? They mean something and I just need to look them up!’”