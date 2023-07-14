Demi Lovato reveals her first email address paid homage to Kelly Clarkson

Demi Lovato recently joined Andy Cohen for an engaging interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, where she dived into her music career, including the exciting re-release of her hit songs in rock versions.

Throughout the conversation, Demi Lovato shared candid insights about her transition from pop to rock music, expressed her admiration for Kelly Clarkson, and discussed valuable lessons from her journey.

During the interview, Demi couldn’t contain her enthusiasm when speaking about Clarkson. She confessed, “I’ve never worked with Kelly Clarkson. And I love her so much, and I grew up idolizing her. Yeah, her and Christina Aguilera. I grew up idolizing them.”

Demi even playfully mentioned her first email address, which paid homage to Kelly Clarkson, with the username “littlekelly@yahoo.com” (though she kept the specific email address a secret).

Singers Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato perform onstage during Z100’s Jingle Ball 2011, presented by Aeropostale at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2011 in New York City.

Calling a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson a “life goal,” Demi expressed her deep desire to make it happen. She revealed that they had previously discussed the possibility and expressed mutual interest.

Although it is not currently in progress, the potential for collaboration between the two talented artists remains high. Demi emphasized the importance of finding the perfect song that would allow both of them to showcase their powerful vocal abilities, creating an extraordinary musical experience.

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson fans eagerly anticipate the day when these two powerhouses unite their voices, making music history. As they continue to explore their respective musical journeys, their potential for collaboration shines brightly, fueled by their shared admiration and the pursuit of finding the ideal musical masterpiece to showcase their unmatched talent.