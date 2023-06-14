Olivia Rodrigo is back from her musical break, and her upcoming track sounds spooky

Olivia Rodrigo is back from her musical break! The Grammy-winning singer announced the name of her upcoming track. According to Rodrigo, the song is titled “Vampire” and will be released on June 30.

This is the first song she has released since May 2021, when she debuted her album SOUR. The project topped the charts for five weeks, including worldwide known hits such as “Drivers License” and “Good 4 You.”

©GettyImages



Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

“Vampire” is co-written by Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro, and it is available to pre-save now. The singer also releases a special limited edition physical version on CD and 7-inch vinyl.

It is believed the song will be out on June 30, as her website had a countdown marking the date.

In 2022 Olivia Rodrigo didn’t attend the MTV Video Music Awards, although she was nominated for a variety of awards. According to reports, she skipped the show to disregard the stress of the ceremony.

Rodrigo was nominated for Video of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Longform, and Best Editing at this year’s VMAs.

