Pitbull announces electrifying ‘Party After Dark’ Tour across the U.S

Global superstar Pitbull, known as Mr. Worldwide, is gearing up to ignite stages across the United States with his highly anticipated “Party After Dark” Tour. Set to hit over 25 cities; this tour promises to be an electrifying experience, featuring special guest T-Pain and openers SiriusXM Globalization DJs. And that’s not all; in select markets, fans will have the opportunity to groove to the beats of Lil Jon.

The 26-city tour will kick off on August 21st at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA, and will travel to iconic venues such as Hersheypark Stadium, Forest Hills Stadium, Xfinity Center, and more before culminating in a grand finale in Albuquerque, NM, at Isleta Amphitheater on October 05th.

Pitbull’s recent musical endeavors have further solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His latest releases, Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition, pay homage to his involvement as a co-owner of the NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing since 2021. These albums feature an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, T-Pain, Omar Courtz, and more, promising a diverse and captivating musical journey for fans.

Beyond his musical success, Pitbull continues to make a name as an advocate for education and empowerment. Through his partnership with SLAM! Charter schools, he uses music as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring and uniting communities worldwide.

Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, transcends boundaries as a Grammy Award-winning artist and an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and philanthropist. With billions of streams, video views, and numerous gold and platinum certifications, Pitbull has carved out a legendary career in music history. His iconic “EEEEEEEYOOOOOO” grito has become synonymous with his brand, recognized as one of the few sound trademarks protected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Pitbull has demonstrated his business acumen through various ventures, including co-ownership of the NASCAR racing team Trackhouse, his record label Mr. 305, Inc., and Voli 305 Vodka. He has also made his mark in the world of radio with his SiriusXM channel, Globalization, showcasing rhythmic hits from around the globe.

As Pitbull sets off on his latest tour, fans can anticipate an unforgettable experience filled with hits from his illustrious career. The “Party After Dark” Tour promises to celebrate music, unity, and the undeniable energy Pitbull brings to every stage he graces. From his chart-topping singles to unexpected collaborations, this tour will not be missed.

PARTY AFTER DARK TOUR DATES

Wed August 21st – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri August 23rd – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat August 24th – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun August 25th – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Thu August 29th – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri August 30th – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat August 31st – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sun September 01st – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed September 04th – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri September 06th – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat September 07th – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun September 08th – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thu September 12th – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

Fri September 13th – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sat September 14th – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun September 15th – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed September 18th – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu September 19th – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat September 21st – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun September 22nd – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed September 25th – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

Sat September 28th – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu October 03rd – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri October 04th – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat October 05th – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

*with Special Guest Lil Jon