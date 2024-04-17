The Latin Grammys return to its home in Miami for its 25th edition

After being hosted away from the sunshine state, the most important night in Latin music returns to Miami to honor the best of Latin rhythms. This Wednesday, the Latin Recording Academy announced that the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Thursday, November 14th, at the Kaseya Center in collaboration with Miami-Dade County and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB).

The ceremony, which will gather a multitude of celebrities, returns to its roots in Miami, where the Latin Academy had its beginnings. This year marks the third time that Miami has hosted the awards; the first was in 2003, and the most recent in 2020, when it was conducted behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

“Since our first awards presentation in the year 2000, the Latin GRAMMYs have provided an international spotlight for Latin music second to none and provided iconic performances that have become part of global music and pop culture history. We are thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary in Miami” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy in a press release.

He added, “Miami has evolved to become the epicenter of Latin entertainment and we are grateful for the community support and enthusiasm we have received.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Daniella Levine Cava was also quoted, “Welcome home, Latin GRAMMYs! As the cultural capital for Latinos in the United States, there’s no better place than Miami-Dade to host the best of Latin music and entertainment.” She also continued, “This event celebrates the very best in music, and we are proud to showcase Miami’s unique energy, where music and culture collide in the most spectacular way.”

How to watch the Latin Grammys

The ceremony will kickoff with the traditional red carpet show at 7 PM ET/PT, showcasing celebrities in their best styles. Following the red carpet, at 8 PM ET/PT (7 PM Central), the event produced by TelevisaUnivision will be broadcast live on Univision, Galavisión, and ViX.

The Latin Recording Academy also revealed the voting schedule for this year’s awards. The first round of voting to select the nominees will run from July 24th to August 5th. The nominations will then be announced on September 17th, followed by the final voting round on October 10th, 2024, to determine the winners.