Olivia Rodrigo and Lea Michele shared sweet moment backstage at ‘Funny Girl’

Two worlds collide! Olivia Rodrigo decided to make a trip to New York City, to watch ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway. The talented singer, who recently visited Katy Perry at her Las Vegas residency, was spotted Wednesday night at NYC’s August Wilson Theater, watching Lea Michele take the stage.

Olivia was thrilled to watch Lea’s performance as Fanny Brice, even taking a moment to visit the star backstage, posing for a sweet photo. The 36-year-old actress took to social media to share their moment with fans and followers, and the 16-year-old singer praised her performance.

©Instagram/Lea Michele





“This beautiful girl came to see Funny Girl last night, loved seeing you Olivia Rodrigo absolutely adore you!” Lea wrote, adding some heart emojis. Olivia also commented on the post, ”LOVE U! U WERE INCREDIBLE!!!!“

Fans of the two stars were excited to see their interaction in real life, with one person describing the encounter as “the most ambitious crossover event in cinematic history.”

“This pic is so powerful,”another person commented, even talking about Olivia’s debut album and Lea’s popular role on Glee. “If Sour came out while Glee was on, Rachel definitely would have sung ‘driver’s license.’”

Fans of Olivia also know that she is a big fan of Glee, as she even included the series in her lyrics to her song Deja Vu. “Watching reruns of Glee/Being annoying, singing in harmony.”

The two actresses have a lot in common, with Lea being catapulted into fame after starring in six seasons of Glee, while Olivia started her career in Disney’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which shares many similarities, including musical numbers and a similar television format.