Demi Lovato transforms into Selena Quintanilla in viral TikTok

Demi Lovato has fans saying, ‘Selena Quintanilla is that you?’ The singer is one of many playing with a “Selena Tribute” TikTok filter that adds similar makeup and facial features as the iconic Mexican-American singer.



Lovato, who is making her directorial debut with Child Starshared the video on Tuesday, which quickly went viral. “ANYTHING FOR SELENASSSSSS,” she wrote in the caption, quoting the iconic line from the Selena movie, starring Jennifer Lopez as the late singer. She set the video to “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” one of her most famous tracks.





Lovato, who has Mexican roots on her father’s side, had her fans excited in the comments, proposing that she even covers one of her songs. The video has been viewed over 5.4 million times, with over 585,000 likes at the time of this publication.



Lovato does not know Spanish, but she has memorized how to sing some songs. She told Jimmy Fallon, “I’ve memorized songs in Spanish before. I had a song called ‘Lo Que Soy,’ which is ‘This Is Me’ in Spanish.”

We will have to wait and see if Lovato grants her fan’s wishes and records a Selena cover, but she is back in the studio.

Just four months after releasing her last album, Holy Fvck, the artist said she was back in the studio working on new hits.

Lovato has had an incredible recovery after nearly dying from a drug overdose. Now the Disney star is happy in love releasing music and seemingly sober. She has the help of her boyfriend who has been collaborating with her on the music.