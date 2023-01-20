Jennifer Lopez’s kids Max and Emme watch ‘Selena’ for the first time: Their surprising reaction

Jennifer Lopez is showing her kids some of her most popular films, including her iconic portrayal of Selena Quintanilla in the acclaimed biopic. And while this was Max and Emme’s first time watching the 1997 film, nothing could have prepared Jennifer for their surprising reaction.

“They’ve watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough,” Lopez said during a recent interview with Today, while promoting her new film Shotgun Wedding. “They haven’t gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena.”

Jennifer Lopez como Selena

The actress revealed that the twins were already aware that she had played Selena, however they did not know the full story behind the legendary musician, including details about her tragic death at 24.

“I don’t think they realized that she passed away,” Jennifer said, explaining that “at the end of the movie, they were like, ‘Nooooooooooo!’“ She also described their reaction as “sweet,” as they were very emotional about the film and Selena’s story. ”I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I thought you knew!’“ she said to her kids.

It’s no secret that Jennifer’s portrayal of the Queen of Tejano music was without a doubt her biggest role at the time. J.Lo won a Golden Globe for Best Actress, and was catapulted to fame, starting her career as an actress, singer and performer.

Following many achievements during her successful career, Jennifer is currently promoting ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ which is her 35th film, apart from other roles on the silver screen, so it seems Max and Emme still have a lot to watch.