Demi Lovato is back in the studio 4 months after the release of ‘Holy Fvck’

Demi Lovato is back in the studio! The artist just released Holy Fvck a little more than three months ago, but if you are eager for more music from Lovato then you are in luck. Over the weekend the singer confirmed on TikTok that she is working on new bops. “When [you’re] getting back in the studio,” she captioned the energy-filled video.

Lovato’s fans were excited about new music and the idea that“Rockvato” is here to stay. “Demi announcing they are back in the studio on my birthday is literally the best present I could have asked for,” one user wrote.

While we can likely expect a rock heavy sound from Lovato, we might also hear about love. The 29 year old singer has been going strong with Jutes, real name Jordan Lutes, who co-wrote several songs on her new album Holy Fvck.

The album could act as somewhat of a redemption after her last album had a quick fall off the charts. It debuted at #7 but dropped 133 spots to #120 in its second week; which is the biggest drop in the 55-year history of the Billboard 200, per That Grape Juice.

As noted by DailyMail, it was also the first album Lovato did not have a single song in the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100. The only song that made the charts was “29” which peaked at number 96. The emotional song made headlines as many believed it was about the age gap between her and her former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.