Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck go Christmas tree shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recruited the help of their kids for one of the season’s most important activity: finding the right Christmas tree.

The couple took their five kids – Lopez’s Max and Emme, 14, and Affleck’s Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – to a Christmas tree farm near Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup



Lopez,. Max, Seraphina and Samuel looking at trees

The photos show Lopez with a green coat as she looked at different trees and spent time with her son, Max. Affleck was wearing a tan sweater, jeans, and some sneakers.

Their kids were tagging along with their parents, looking at trees and talking with each other. One photo shows the workers of the tree farm pinning the family’s tree, big and voluminous, at the top of their white truck.

©GrosbyGroup



Affleck with his kids, Samuel and Seraphina

It appears like the Afflecks will be going all out this Christmas, with Lopez planning to exchange presents with Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s former wife and her new friend. “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” said a source. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.”

When speaking about her Christmas traditions with Vogue , Lopez said, “We cook the same food every year, which I love, ’cause I wait for that food all year. We cook pasteles, and arroz con gandules, and pernil, and all the, like, specialties.” We’re sure the Lopez and Affleck household will be integrating their traditions this year for something special and unique.