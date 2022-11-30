Jennifer Lopez wants to make ‘Gigli’ sequel with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is a renowned singer and actress, having multiple records and films. In a new interview, she talked about the possibility of making a sequel to one of her movies. She chose “Gigli“, one of the most critically panned films in Hollywood history, and where she met her husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez talked about “Gigli” in Vogue’s “73 Questions” video, where she answered questions that ranged from her upbringing in New York, to her film and musical career. The clip is 11 minutes long and shows Lopez in her home. “Which of your movies would you most like to make a sequel of?” asked the interviewer. Lopez quickly said “Gigli,” prompting a laugh from the cameraperson, who sarcastically said, “Critically acclaimed!”

Other interesting questions include the fact that she hopes to star in a musical someday and that when she got her breakout role as Selena Quintanilla, she didn’t celebrate, instead, she “got right to work” due to how nervous she was. When talking about the roles she’s played over her career, she also said that Selena remains the one character that’s more like herself.

“Gigli” was released in the year 2001 and was a critical failure and box office flop. Still, it was the film where Affleck and Lopez met, and where the two became friends and moved on to do other projects together and form a relationship.

“I think what happened is, as we worked together, we became such good friends. We realized that we were crazy about each other,” said Lopez in an interview with Zane Lowe. “‘I found myself kind of thinking about him after the movie was over. And having to take care of my own business, because I was coming out of a relationship at that time. But it’s like you just knew it. It’s just like, ‘This is the person I want to be with.’”