Demi Lovato, Alanis Morrissette, and Duran Duran are set to perform at CNN’s ‘The Fourth in America’ special

The event will feature live musical performances, and fireworks shows from 7 pm ET to 1 am ET

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Get ready to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the United States’ independence with CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special! The event will feature live musical performances, and fireworks shows from 7 pm ET to 1 am ET. Join CNN anchors Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell, and Cari Champion for an unforgettable night of fun and entertainment.

This year’s lineup includes Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Zac Brown Band, Leon Bridges, Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker, Alanis Morrissette, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Smash Mouth, The Plain White T’s, and more. You won’t want to miss the ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band either!

2016 Coors Light Stadium Series - Detroit Red Wings v Colorado Avalanche©GettyImages

Throughout the evening, coast-to-coast firework shows will take place in cities across the country, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska, and Washington DC.

Don’t forget, CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo, where available on Tuesday, July 4th. Let’s unite and celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave!

