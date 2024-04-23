Turkish hearthrob Can Yaman to play the pirate ‘Sandokan’ in new TV show

Can Yaman has lined up his next role. The Turkish hearthrob will be playing the fictional pirate Sandokan in a reboot series that hopes to reintroduce the legendary character a new generation of viewers.

The series will be adapted by the European production company Lux Vide and is based on the stories written by Emilio Salgari.

©GettyImages



Can Yama at a photocall in Italy

“Sandokan” follows the titular pirate on his adventures across Southeast Asia, where he’s joined by a crew of entertaining characters. The story is set in the mid 19th century on the island of Borneo, with the adaptation having a strong “environmental angle,” according to Variety. The series began to shoot this week, in Formello, a city on the outskirts of Rome.

The cast is rounded out by Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), beloved Italian actor Alessandro Preziosi, Alanah Bloor, and John Hannah. The series synopsis follows Sandokan at the beginning of his journey, as a pirate who avoids taking sides. Everything changes when he meets Marianne (Bloor), the daughter of a British consult. Sandokan and Marianne elope, prompting a chase from pirate hunter Lord James Brooke (Westwick).

©GettyImages



Can Yaman at the Venice Film Festival

More about ‘Sandokan’

Lux Vide CEO Luca Bernabei shared a statement showing the company’s excitement over their new series. “We are very proud to be bringing the iconic ‘Sandokan’ saga back into Italian homes,” he said. “Over the past few years, we have worked to create an international project that would enhance Emilio Salgari’s IP in a contemporary way.”

The production company seems interested in taking advantage of the beautiful Italian landscapes, with the series shot in a bevy of stunning Italian regions, including Lazio, Tuscany, and Calabria.